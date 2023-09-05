PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two siblings were hospitalized after they were shot in Pembroke Pines Police.

The reported shooting occurred at 11801 Pembroke Road, Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told 7News that she heard six gunshots ringing out and saw a young girl who needed help. When she entered the home, she saw a teenager bleeding on a couch and applied pressure to their gunshots wounds and called 911.

According to police, the victims were targeted by a suspect. The motive is not clear.

They were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A woman who said she is the victims’ grandmother, told 7News that the two are siblings. The male is 17-years-old and the female is 23-years-old.

The grandmother said she has no idea why her grandchildren were targeted.

“The girl, 23, she got shot in the foot, and my grandson, he’s 17, his birthday would be tomorrow, he’ll be 18 tomorrow, and he got shot in the leg in the back,” she said. “These are my blood, these are my grand kids.”

UPDATE: Officers are searching for a suspect vehicle that was seen fleeing the area. Two victims were located & are being treated by Fire-Rescue.



Access to the area immediately surrounding the community clubhouse will be limited while we conduct our investigation. https://t.co/ojeUv8A6vV — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 5, 2023

Police are now searching for a vehicle that left the area after the shooting took place.

During the ongoing investigation, access to the vicinity surrounding the community clubhouse will be restricted.

