HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman injured two people after shots were fired in Hollywood.

Police responded to a shooting on the 5600th block of Wiley Street just after 8 p.m., Monday.

Two men were found with shotgun wounds; they were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.