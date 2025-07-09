PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video captures two people committing a cosmetic crime at a store in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying two shoplifters who were seen on camera taking products from a Sephora store in Pembroke Gardens Mall on Sunday.

Video shows a woman grabbing the products off the shelf and putting them in her bag.

Officers said the duo has shoplifted at other Sephora locations in the area.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.