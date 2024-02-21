PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - As Pembroke Pines Police search for an alleged burglar, two schools in the area were placed on a precautionary Code Secure.

On Wednesday, Renaissance Charter at Pines, located at 10501 Pines Blvd., and Pines Lakes Elementary, located at 10300 Johnson St., were placed on Code Secure.

According to police, the campuses remained safe and secure.

Traffic near 102 Avenue and Johnson Street has also been blocked as officers search for the burglar.

