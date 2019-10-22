2 schools evacuated due to bomb threat in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Lauderdale Lakes schools have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Students from Boyd Anderson High and Lauderdale Lakes Middle School have been evacuated after the threat was called in.

It’s unclear if the bomb threat was made towards one or both schools, although they’re adjacent to each other.

Oriole Elementary School, which is close to both schools in question, was placed on a modified lockdown while the threat is being assessed.

