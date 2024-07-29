PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit ended at a gas station in Pembroke Pines at the intersection of Pines Boulevard and University Drive with two robbery suspects in custody.

At approximately 6:05 a.m., on Monday, a woman called 911 stating that a man entered her home armed with a knife. It is unclear if the suspect stole anything or if there was any form of altercation between the two, but the man did flee the home afterwards.

Police quickly spotted the vehicle in connection to the robbery on the road, prompting a brief pursuit. The chase came to a halt at a Marathon gas station, where 7Skyforce showed aerial footage of police surrounding the vehicle.

One suspect, a male, wearing a blue shirt, was seen handcuffed and speaking with detectives briefly before being put in the back of a cruiser. Another suspect was also taken into custody.

The doors to the vehicle were open as law enforcement searched the car and conducted their investigation. A smart phone and a surveillance camera seen on the floor nearby the car were recovered as evidence.

The gas station was tapped off as Crime Scene Investigation Units collected the evidence both in and surrounding the car.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and the robbery happened within city limits.

There is no threat or safety concerns for the area, police said.

