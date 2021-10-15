DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for two men who, they said, stormed a Domino’s Pizza location in Deerfield Beach and robbed employees at gunpoint.

Surveillance cameras captured the chilling crime at the business located along the 3300 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard, at around 11:30 p.m., Aug. 29.

“When the employees were probably closing up, the two subjects came right in the door,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Miranda Grossman.

The security footage captured one of the robbers as he crouched down and acted as a lookout, at one point wiping down the front door.

Meanwhile, his accomplice marched inside holding a gun.

“The second subject enters into the business and holds the victims at gunpoint, demanding them to empty their cash drawer and give them all the cash they have,” said Grossman.

That subject ensured a cash register was emptied before he appeared to demand more money, as one employee who was lying on on the ground was seen getting up at gunpoint.

“Victims hand over the cash to one of the subjects, they both flee,” said Grossman. “Detectives believe they fled in a white four-door sedan,” said Grossman.

Detectives are hopeful someone will recognize the men in the video because they have distinctive features, starting with the subject seen wearing a red face mask.

“He has a fairly large and distinguishable scar on his left arm,” said Grossman.

As for the subject who acted as the lookout, he was wearing a distinctive piece of clothing,

“Wearing a shirt, a black sweatshirt, that says, ‘The game lives on,’ written on the front of that black sweatshirt,” said Grossman.

If you have any information on this robbery or recognize either of the subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

