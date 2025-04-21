DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak caused concerns at a strip mall in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue crews inspected two restaurants at a shopping plaza on South University Drive and Stirling Road as they searched for the source of the leak, Sunday afternoon.

The businesses, DiSalvo’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Oh Ceviche, were safely evacuated while the gas line was capped.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue’s hazmat team monitored the building’s air quality to ensure it was safe to be inside.

No one was hurt.

