FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of two people after a boat burst into flames on the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near the Commercial Boulevard bridge, just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Drivers crossing the Intracoastal saw black smoke rising from the burning vessel.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

FLFR officials said the two people on board jumped to the water and were pulled to safety. They suffered minor injuries but refused to go the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.