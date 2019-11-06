2 rail cars carrying ethanol derail at Port Everglades; no injuries

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two rail cars carrying ethanol separated from the rest of a train and went off the tracks at Port Everglades, officials said.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the intersection of Southeast 28th Street and 14th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said no one was hurt, and the chemical did not leak from the containers.

Traffic in the area has not been impacted.

