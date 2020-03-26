2 poll workers at Broward precincts test positive for COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people who worked at the polls during the primary election in Broward County have tested positive for COVID-19, elections officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Broward County Supervisor of Elections on Thursday, one of the patients only worked on the day of the Florida primary, March 17, at the precinct located at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Hollywood.

Officials said the other patient worked at the David Park Community Center in Hollywood, as well as an early voting location in Weston.

Officials advised voters who cast ballots at the Hollywood locations or who voted early in Weston to consider seeking medical advice.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

