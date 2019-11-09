2 pets killed, family displaced after Fort Lauderdale home catches fire

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that sparked inside a house in Fort Lauderdale has left a family without a place to call home and claimed the lives of two pets, officials said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 12th Street and 12th Avenue, at around 1:20 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured heavy smoke coming from the home as crews battled the flames.

Officials said a dog and a cat died at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

