FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Sunrise Police officer and a suspect were hospitalized following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the area of 200 Street and Northwest 22nd Avenue, just after 2 p.m.

The officer was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center via ground transport with a gunshot wound to their leg.

The suspect was also transported to an area hospital as a result of their injuries.

Their conditions are not yet known.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the officer was conducting an investigation within the city.

Details of the investigation are not yet known.

