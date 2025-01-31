FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Ppolice are investigating after, they said, a dog fight led to a shooting in Fort Lauderdale Beach, sending a dog, its owner and another person to the hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the 1100 block of Seabreeze Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

Fort Lauderdale Police said two dogs began to fight when the owner of one of the animals shot the other canine.

Investigators said the other dog owner was also struck by gunfire.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the injured pet owner and the other person involved to Broward Health Medical Center. Officials said their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said the injured dog was taken to nearby emergency veterinarian

Investigators have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

