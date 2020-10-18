2 people die in motorcycle hit and run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motorcycle hit and run crash that left two people dead in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred near West McNab Road along the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway just before sunrise Sunday.

Two people, possibly a couple, were struck by a vehicle at a very high rate of speed while riding a motorcycle. The vehicle fled the scene and left the victims dead.

Cellphone footage sent in by a 7News viewer showed debris from the crash scattered across the roadway, with the motorcycle being torn apart.

Deputies have closed off the area as they investigate the crash.

If you have any information about the hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

