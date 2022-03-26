NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Questions have arisen after a nasty cruiser crash at a Broward intersection involving two squad cars and an SUV.

“This lady was not in the wrong, right here, in this car,” said Alyssa, a witness.

Eyewitnesses told 7News what they saw after seeing a crash that involved two Broward Sheriff’s Officer units and an SUV, near Fort Lauderdale.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. Friday evening, at the intersection of Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 31st Avenue.

“It hit like, literally like, right there at the back end of the police car, it circled around, and before it came to a complete stop, it hit the second police officer car,” said Alyssa.

All three vehicles were badly damaged. The bumper of one of the patrol cars was ripped off, and the front of the SUV was crushed.

“The police ran the red light,” said Alyssa.

Alyssa said she was in the back of a Lyft when she heard sirens and saw the impact.

She took issue with what first responders did.

“Immediately they went to check only on the officers and continued to still, after checking on the officers, run past the civilian’s car, not check on them,” said Alyssa, “and they didn’t get to that lady maybe about two minutes, after I’m yelling at them from the road like, ‘Hey, you need to check on this car. Why are you guys not checking on this car?’ like that is unacceptable.”

“When she started screaming is when they realized they had to check on the person. It’s not right, it could be me,” said another witness.

​She said two people in the SUV were shaken up and taken away on stretchers, while all three cars involved remained at the crash site late into the night, as investigators pieced together how the crash occurred.

BSO has not released any information regarding as to what led to the crash.

It remains unknown who the victims are and what their conditions are.

