LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A home was deemed unlivable after going up in flames in Lauderhill, Monday morning.

Rescue crews rushed to the home near Northwest 47th Avenue and 18th Court.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.

Two adults and a dog were able to escape.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, but officials believe it started in the kitchen.

American Red Cross volunteers will be assisting those who lived inside the home.

