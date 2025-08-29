PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Pembroke Pines Police officers are speaking out about the day they paddled to the rescue of a pup in peril, with a little help from some concerned neighbors.

Officers Anthony Tello and Kayleigh Howell jumped into action on Monday after they received a call of a dog in distress.

Shortly after, the officers responded to the area of Douglas Road and Pines Boulevard, when they proceeded to go the extra mile to rescue the four-legged swimmer.

The officers spoke with 7News on Thursday.

“I arrived at the home of the person who called, fire rescue is already there. We were kind of looking at the lake; we didn’t see anything,” said Howell. “It wasn’t until I noticed [the dog] was across the lake sitting on someone’s dock.”

Howell’s attempt to retrieve the stray dog from the dock ended in the water.

“I came over to the dog, and he was a little skittish. He stood up; I could tell he had a limp at that point,” she said. “The neighbor is really nice. He gave us treats, so I was trying to, like, toss the dog treats ro show him that I’m friendly and I’m trying to help him. He was just scared by our presence; he ended up jumping back in the lake.”

But that did not stop these officers

“Unfortunately, the dog was swimming inside the lake, and it was getting deeper and deeper, and you can tell the dog was turning out,” said Tello. “We gotta make a decision here. We gotta make sure that we take care of this dog.”

That decision was to strip off their gear and head into the water, but not without the help of some thoughtful neighbors.

“The neighbors assisted us with providing us the kayak, the other neighbor provided us the paddle,” said Tello. “We had several concerned neighbors out there that were assisting us [by telling us] where the dog was going.”

Without a second thought, Howell and Tello went into the kayak with a catch pole ready to rescue the lucky pup.

“Kudos to him, ’cause I’m like, ‘Tello, we’re going to have to get on this kayak, ’cause someone’s gotta have to have the catch pole, and someone’s gonna have to paddle. I’m like, ‘I’m sorry, buddy, you’re gonna have to come with me,'” said Howell. “And I should have probably asked him a little bit sooner if he could swim good, because we were halfway out, and I’m like, ‘Hey, by the way, can you swim good?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, we’re good.’ I was like, ‘OK.'”

“Officer Howell would have jumped in there without her gear. She would have done anything she could to save the dog; that was her initial thought,” said Tello.

“You know, my job is to serve and protect, and that includes everybody in Pembroke Pines. It’s not just our citizens,” said Howell.

Officials said the dog suffered a leg injury but is currently recovering.

