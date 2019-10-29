2 pedestrians hit by vehicle at Lauderdale Lakes gas station

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pedestrians have been transported to two different hospitals after they were struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident occurred at a Shell gas station located in the corner of State Road 7 and West Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, a black Honda Civic struck the two pedestrians when they were standing or walking near the parking lot of the Shell station at the northwest corner.

One pedestrian, a female believed to be in her 40s, sustained a head injury and was transported to Broward Health in serious condition.

Another pedestrian, a male believed to be in his 20s, wasn’t seriously injured and taken to Florida Medical Center.

BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.

