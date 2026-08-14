HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two parents are behind bars in connection with the death of their young child.

Robert Ingram, 22, and Gracie Tellez, 20, faced a judge on Friday after they were charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect.

Investigators say the couple was behind the deadly injuries found on their infant daughter.

Last October, Hollywood Police found the 7-week-old victim unresponsive in a home near Farragut Street and Ja Ely Boulevard in Hollywood.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to her injuries.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested the couple in Jacksonville with assistance from the US Marshals and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The parents were then extradited to Broward.

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