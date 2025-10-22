NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A small plane from South Florida went off the runway while landing in Naples overnight.

Investigators said the pilot of a 1972 Cessna that took off from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport made a hard landing off the runway at Naples Airport and ended up in the grass, early Wednesday morning.

Security personnel reported seeing two people walk away, who then returned later in the morning to meet with Federal Aviation Administration officials.

No one was hurt, and its not clear whether or not charges will be filed.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.