CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were OK after they drove their car into a canal in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Fire Rescue arrived at the scene near the corner of West Sample Road and Riverside Drive, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where the car was submerged in the canal.

According to fire rescue, the two people were in the vehicle and got out safely.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what cause them to drive into the canal.

