HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two police officers and a subject were taken to the hospital following a fight in Hallandale Beach.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, one of their officers responded to the 400 block of Northwest Seventh Street in reference to a crash report, Sunday afternoon.

During the investigation, police said, a physical altercation took place involving the officer. Additional officers arrived to assist and found the situation had escalated, placing another officer in immediate danger.

Detectives said responding officers were able to gain control of the scene and take the subject into custody.

Two officers and the subject were transported to area hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. They are listed in stable condition.

Police said it is too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the altercation or provide further details.

Detectives urge anyone with information that may assist in this case to contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

