FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two officers suffered minor injuries responding to a beach fight in Fort Lauderdale.

Police and SWAT team responded to break up a large fight along the 400 block of South Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard Monday evening.

While attempting to disperse the crowd, two officers were pepper sprayed by someone in the group.

Both were treated by Fire Rescue.

