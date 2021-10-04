FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Fort Lauderdale Police officers suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening during a fight at Dillard High School.

According to police, the officers were hurt as they attempted to stop the large fight that broke out at around 2:30 p.m., Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools wrote there was “a major campus disruption at Dillard 6-12 at dismissal this afternoon involving several student altercations.”

At least one of the officers was transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

7News cameras captured crews as they took the officer inside the emergency room.

“I just saw [the officer] rubbing the back of his neck,” said a student who witnessed the end of the fight. “They took him inside the ambulance, and then they drove him away.”

The BCPS statement goes on to say, “The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct.

