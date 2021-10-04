FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Five juveniles face a list of charges after a fight at Dillard High School left two Fort Lauderdale Police officers who tried to break it up with injuries that were serious though not life-threatening.

According to police, the officers were hurt as they attempted to stop the large fight that broke out at around 2:30 p.m., Monday, and quickly grew out of control.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Broward County Public Schools wrote there was “a major campus disruption at Dillard 6-12 at dismissal this afternoon involving several student altercations.”

Fort Lauderdale Police detective Ali Adamson said one of the officers was seriously injured.

“The officer responded to the fight to attempt to intervene and break up the fight. During the course of that fight, he was injured,” she said.

A witness who was not identified said one person involved in the fight was taken into custody.

“A fight happened, and the cops got mixed up in it, and the cop got injured, and the kid ended up getting arrested,” he said.

“It was a fight right here, and they blocked off the whole roads, all that, traffic,” said another witness.

“You couldn’t even get out of the school,” said a third witness.

Both officers were transported to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment. The second officer suffered injuries that were less serious.

“Both officers are expected to be OK,” said Adamson.

7News cameras captured crews as they took the officer inside the emergency room.

“I just saw [the officer] rubbing the back of his neck,” said a student who witnessed the end of the fight. “They took him inside the ambulance, and then they drove him away.”

The BCPS statement goes on to say, “The school’s leadership is taking this incident seriously and is working with law enforcement in its investigation. Any students involved will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct.”

Adamson said detectives spoke with the juveniles.

“I cannot confirm if they are all students. We’re still working to get that information ourselves and to determine exactly what happened,” she said.

The juveniles face a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Both officers have since been released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home.

Police asked parents of Dillard High School students to contact them if they’re aware their children witnessed the fight or recorded cellphone video of it.

