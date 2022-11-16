FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating two multi-vehicle crashes that happened several blocks apart in Fort Lauderdale, one that sent a child and a mail carrier to the hospital and another involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a car ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street, at around 3 p.m., Wednesday.

One of the vehicles involved jumped a curb and struck an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk.

A U.S. Postal Service truck was also involved in the crash, whose driver was also injured.

The crash was called in by a BSO deputy who happened to be nearby.

West of the incident, a second crash involving another deputy took place shortly after, in the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 19th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to both crash sites shortly after.

The child was transported to Broward Medical Health Center in extremely critical condition.

Paramedics also transported the postal worker to an area hospital. Her injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The deputy was not hurt. Minor injuries were reported at the site of the second crash.

It remains unclear whether or not both crashes are related.

As of 4:30 p.m., the intersection of Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street remained closed in both directions. Authorities urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.