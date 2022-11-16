FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two multi-vehicle crashes happened in Fort Lauderdale, one involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy and the other sent a child to the hospital.

At one of the crash sites, at Northwest 21st Avenue and 19th Street, a U.S. Postal Service truck collided with other vehicles. West of that incident, another multi-vehicle crash involved a BSO deputy at Northwest 23rd Avenue and 19th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of one of the crash sites where a child was injured. It remains unclear which of the scenes involved the juvenile.

The child was transported to Broward Medical Health Center as a trauma patient.

No other injuries were reported.

