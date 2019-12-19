2 migrating pelicans rescued in Long Island brought to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two pelicans that flew into trouble in the Northeast while migrating south for the winter have been brought to South Florida to be nursed back to health.

The big birds eventually landed at the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Renata Schneider, the center’s Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation, spoke to 7News about the special delivery, Wednesday.

“As with so many other snow birds that come down here, our pelican flew to Florida for the winter,” she said.

But this time, the birds flew commercial, on a plane.

Schneider said the pelicans escaped a scary situation after illness and injury took them way off course.

One of the birds ended with a respiratory infection, and the other has frostbite.

“You can see it on the toes here,” said Schneider.

The frostbite extends from the bird’s toes to his pouch.

“This tissue has all come off,” said Schneider as she showed 7News the pelican’s pouch.

The birds didn’t make it south for the winter. Sick, cold and hungry, they were rescued in early December by Long Island lobstermen, then taken to a rehab center in Hampton Bays, New York, still a long way from where they’re supposed to be.

“They wanted to get them somewhere warmer for the end of the rehabilitation and where the patient could get released,” said Schneider.

That place turned out to be South Florida.

“This is his first swim since he got here,” said Schneider referring to one of her feathered patients.

One bird was put on meds, while the other one was lined up for surgery.

The young pelicans will likely be at the center a few more weeks, but when the time is right and they are healthy, they’ll head for the beach.

“Beach releases are the best, because we go down to the beach, and when we see them fly away, almost every time, other pelicans loop around and come to fly with them,” said Schneider, “and it just reminds us why we do the important work that we do.”

Until that day, they will remain under treatment, enjoying free meals and soaking in the South Florida sun.

For the staff at the center, they are doing important work in making sure the brown pelican is around for generations to come.

“Anytime we can do anything to save an individual bird, it just helps with the overall big picture,” said Schneider, “and brown pelicans are beautiful animals. They’re an important part of our ecosystem.”

