2 men steal nearly $800 worth of accessories from Pembroke Pines Metro PCS

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two subjects who stole $790 worth of merchandise from a Metro PCS.
The theft occurred at the Metro PCS located at 6776 Pembroke Rd., at around 11:44 a.m. on June 9.
According to police, one of the subjects identified himself as Kevin Shantae and distracted the sales clerk by purchasing a cell phone while another subject took various merchandise from the store.
The second subject, who police described as having short black hair and wearing a black tank top and long red pants with a black pattern on the side at the time of the theft, stole two pairs of wireless in-ear headphones worth $140 each, two wireless Bluetooth headphones worth $80 and $100, three cell phone cases each worth $30 and six memory cards worth $40 each.
The crooks were last seen in a dark gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
If you have any information regarding this theft and/or recognize the two subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
