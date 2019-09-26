2 men steal nearly $800 worth of accessories from Pembroke Pines Metro PCS

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help identifying two subjects who stole $790 worth of merchandise from a Metro PCS.

The theft occurred at the Metro PCS located at 6776 Pembroke Rd., at around 11:44 a.m. on June 9.

According to police, one of the subjects identified himself as Kevin Shantae and distracted the sales clerk by purchasing a cell phone while another subject took various merchandise from the store.

The second subject, who police described as having short black hair and wearing a black tank top and long red pants with a black pattern on the side at the time of the theft, stole two pairs of wireless in-ear headphones worth $140 each, two wireless Bluetooth headphones worth $80 and $100, three cell phone cases each worth $30 and six memory cards worth $40 each.

The crooks were last seen in a dark gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

Can you assist our officers in identifying these two suspects who stole $790 worth of merchandise from Metro PCS (6776 Pembroke Rd)? Last seen in a dark gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Please contact PPPD at 954-431-2225, or @crimestoppers2 at 954-493-TIPS, with any information. pic.twitter.com/KDsuysqXFv — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 26, 2019

If you have any information regarding this theft and/or recognize the two subjects, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.