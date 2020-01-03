2 men steal nail guns from Davie Lowe’s

Davie Police need help identifying two subjects who stole multiple tools from Lowe’s.

The robbery occurred at the Lowe’s located at 11670 State Road 84, at around 8:11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16.

According to police, two men stole multiple nail guns and fled in a white Toyota Camry driven by a third unknown subject.

These guys stole multiple tools (nail guns) from a #Davie Lowes in November. Call #DaviePolice 954-693-8200 or @crimestoppers2 954-493-TIPS (8477) if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/CFyg7nmmVr — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) January 3, 2020

If you have any information regarding this robbery and recognize the subjects, call Davie Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.