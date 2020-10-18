2 men killed in scooter hit-and-run in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a scooter hit-and-run crash that left two men dead in Pompano Beach.

The crash occurred near West McNab Road along the northbound lanes of Dixie Highway, just before sunrise, Sunday.

According to investigators, the victims, who were in their 40s and 50s, were riding a scooter when they were struck by a silver Toyota Camry traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The driver of the Camry then fled the scene.

Deputies responded to the scene at around 6:45 a.m. and found the victims on the northbound lanes. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cellphone footage sent in by a 7News viewer showed debris from the crash scattered across the roadway, with the scooter seen torn apart.

Deputies closed off the area while they investigated the crash.

After receiving a tip, detectives were able to locate the Camry, but it remains unclear whether or not someone has been arrested.

If you have any information about this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

