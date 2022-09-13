NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been caught and cuffed. The duo is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a South Florida dealership.

It happened at Z Motors in North Lauderdale.

Officials said William Tyler and Walfredo Misas Cruz, two former employees, took part in a fraud scheme, stealing roughly 24 vehicles and defrauding customers of close to $300,000 in cash.

The dealership’s manager said he’s hopeful they can recover from this.

“Cars were stolen, money was stolen, pretty much, from Z Motors — a large amount of money. Hopefully, they get what they did,” he said.

The suspects were arrested last week.

They’re both facing a number of charges, including 24 counts of grand theft auto.

