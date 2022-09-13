NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been caught and cuffed. The duo is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a South Florida dealership.
It happened at Z Motors in North Lauderdale.
Officials said William Tyler and Walfredo Misas Cruz, two former employees, took part in a fraud scheme, stealing roughly 24 vehicles and defrauding customers of close to $300,000 in cash.
The dealership’s manager said he’s hopeful they can recover from this.
“Cars were stolen, money was stolen, pretty much, from Z Motors — a large amount of money. Hopefully, they get what they did,” he said.
The suspects were arrested last week.
They’re both facing a number of charges, including 24 counts of grand theft auto.
