LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to an area in Lauderdale Lakes after two men were reportedly shot.

According to BSO, the shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 4000 block of Northwest 30th Terrace. One deputies arrived, they found two men suffering gunshot wounds.

The victims were immediately transported to local hospitals for treatment. The extent of their conditions is unclear.

Authorities have not released any further details as the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is urged to give BSO a call at (954) 493-TIPS.

