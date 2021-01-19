2 men from South Florida arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riots

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men from South Florida have been arrested in connection to the U.S. Capitol riots that occurred on Jan. 6.

One of the men, 25-year-old Felipe Marquez, was picked up by federal agents from his home at the Mayfair community in Coral Springs on Tuesday morning.

Marquez spoke about his YouTube channel being temporarily suspended in a Snapchat video that was posted hours before his arrest.

He is facing several charges after federal officials said he stormed the Capitol in Washington D.C., entered the Capitol building and at least one senator’s office.

Marquez’s neighbors said they were not necessarily surprised by his arrest.

“I’m not surprised because it’s the way that he portrayed himself for the last couple of months,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to show her face.

“I saw six undercover cars,” said another neighbor.

When asked if he saw Marquez in the car, he said, “I knew he was in the car because they gave me keys. They told me to hold on to them. I guess his parents were gonna come pick him up.”

“He told us he was going to Washington. I wasn’t shocked because the way his personality is. I wasn’t shocked at all,” said another neighbor.

Marquez is being held on $100,000 bond.

If Marquez does post bond, he would have to surrender his passport, his multiple firearms, and he will be required to wear a GPS monitor.

Another man, Gabriel Garcia, was also arrested in connection to the Capitol chaos.

Garcia lost his 2020 Republican primary run for Florida’s House District 16 in Miami-Dade County.

According to federal officials, Garcia streamed the entire riot on Facebook Live as he illegally entered the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.