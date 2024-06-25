FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conducting a series of burglaries targeting businesses across Broward and Palm Beach counties, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

Zeffery Lundy and Micah Jackson are accused of breaking into eight Dunkin’ Donuts locations and one Mobile gas station.

The arrests were made following a coordinated effort by the BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.), Deerfield Beach District detectives, and other law enforcement agencies.

The investigation found that the burglaries occurred while the businesses were closed, with the suspects allegedly stealing cash. Detectives identified a distinctive white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox used by the suspects during these crimes.

On Saturday, surveillance operations led detectives to a Dunkin’ Donuts at 550 S. Federal Highway in Dania Beach, where they noticed a suspect matching the description from previous incidents.

After seeing the suspect exit the establishment carrying a cash register and reenter the vehicle, law enforcement followed the car to a Chevron gas station at 3990 W. Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes. From there, authorities took the two men into custody.

Lundy faces multiple charges including burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft, criminal mischief, attempted conspiracy to commit a felony, and four counts of possession of burglary tools with intent to use. He was also wanted in Louisiana on separate burglary charges.

Jackson, identified as the driver during the incidents, was charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, attempted conspiracy to commit a felony, and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities expect that additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.