FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two passengers have been arrested after causing some problems at a South Florida airport.

Police cuffed a man who they said refused to stop jumping on chairs, dancing and disturbing the area. It happened at a Spirit Airlines gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport, Thursday night.

Twenty-five-year-old Bryan Ordonez Green is charged with resisting arrest.

Not long after that, police again were called out to a Spirit Airline gate.

A 26-year-old was kicked off a flight for being drunk, then causing a scene after taking off his shirt.

Jeremy Allen is charged with disorderly conduct.

