FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after they took deputies on a brief pursuit across Miami-Dade County in a stolen car.

7Skyforce hovered over the area near Interstate-95 at the Golden Glades Park & Ride on Wednesday where two subjects were seen being detained by responding officers after they bailed out of a blue Lamborghini.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, a robbery took place in the area of Southwest 77th Avenue and 40th Street. The two subjects approached a woman and stole the keys to her luxury car. They then fled the area in an unknown direction.

Detectives were made aware of the robbery and issued a be on the lookout alert for the vehicle. Soon after, the car was found with both men inside and they were taken into custody.

Up north in Broward, Fort Lauderdale Police set up a perimeter in the area of Southwest 12th Street and 18th Avenue for a second car that may have several people inside.

7Skyforce captured Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies on a pursuit with the Lexus near Stranahan High School.

The school went into a precautionary hold due to the police activity, but it has since resumed operations.

Deputies are working to determine if these two cars are connected in any way.

