PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials found some loaded firearms on a school campus and they said they belong to the principal.

Two loaded guns were found on the campus of Somerset Academy in Parkland, Thursday. They were found inside a bag that was left unattended inside the school located on 8401 N. University Drive.

Friday, 7News asked parents at the school picking up their children, and they said they were unaware of the matter.

“I mean I didn’t hear anything,” said Jincy Mathews.

The guns were found by a Broward Sheriff’s Office school resource officer. After being secured they were turned over to detectives.

Investigators determined that the weapons belonged to the school’s principal, Geyler Castro.

When parents were told who those weapons belonged to, they were shocked.

“What the heck?” said Mathews. “Oh, my God.”

Parents said no Code Red was placed nor were they alerted.

“It’s scary. What you’re telling me is scary,” said Mathews.

Nathaniel Strowbridge was a security guard at Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach. He was fired in August 2018 for having a gun in his locked car on campus.

The Army veteran lost his job of 24 years, and according to his attorney, he lost his reputation. He was originally charged with a felony.

Back at Somerset Academy, according to BSO, at no point did any students come into contact with the guns.

The State Attorney’s Office will now determine if charges will be filed against Castro.

“Telling the kids not to bring those types of things onto campus, so she should be the model,” said Mathews.

It took more than 24 hours for the academy to alert parents.

Around 5 p.m. Friday, parents finally received a letter giving an explanation as to what had happened the previous day. In the letter it said someone offloaded items from the principal’s car. One of those items was a box, which contained the two firearms inside, and it was unknowingly taken into the school. While it was inside the school, they said it was in a locked room.

BSO is investigating how the incident occurred and will then defer to the State Attorney’s Office.

