2 large yachts destroyed in predawn fire at Fort Lauderdale marina

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Authorities said a huge fire has destroyed two large yachts in Fort Lauderdale, sending flames skyward and leaving millions of dollars in losses.

Crews responded to the scene at the Universal Marine Center along State Road 84, west of Interstate 95 at around 5:00 a.m., Saturday.

Cellphone video showed enormous flames billowing into the sky that could be seen from miles away.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions at around 4:30 a.m.

“Oh, my gosh. The yacht is burning,” said Arlene Meyer who lives close to the Marina. “It was at least 12 stories high.”

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told news outlets the fire started in one of the yachts and that winds caused it to spread to the other luxury vessel.

“If we hadn’t gotten here earlier, the fire might have spread to a third boat, so we’re lucky we got here when we did and we have the equipment that we do,” said a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue fire marshal.

Gollan said one of the yachts was worth $8 million, while the other was estimated at between $12 and $16 million.

About 100 firefighters fought the blaze. It took crews about four hours to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Those that live near the marina said they were worried the fire would spread.

“The yacht was behind us. We’re out there with fire hoses and the garden hoses soaking it down just to make sure, but you could feel it,” said David Meyer who lives close by. “I mean, that close, you could feel the heat.”

Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

Witnesses said the boat was getting paintwork done in the boatyard.

Gollan said authorities are investigating reports by witnesses that they heard explosions.

