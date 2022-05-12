HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have died following a shooting at a small apartment complex in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene near Fillmore Street, right off of North Dixie Highway, Thursday morning.

Officers cordoned off the area after, they said, they received calls for medical assistance, just after midnight.

Responding officers arrived to find the victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors are now left to clean up the bloody aftermath.

“There was like five or six shots, like ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,’ so I got down on the ground,” said resident Mario Williams.

After the noise subsided, Williams said, he went over to see what happened and found one of the victims in the hallway.

“I looked at – I touched him. I was like, ‘You OK, man? You could make it?” Williams said, “and he was gurgling, fighting for his last breath.”

Williams said he believes the victim was shot in the head.

“His body was down. He was trying to crawl from whoever shot him, but all the blood was coming [from his head]. There was no blood here,” he said as he signaled to his lower body.

The second victim was found in a car parked nearby. The vehicle’s windows had been shot up.

Before the shots rang out, neighbors said they did not hear any arguing.

Police have not released any details about a possible gunman, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.