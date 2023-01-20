PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and five people were injured after they were involved in a violent crash in Pembroke Park, authorities said.

Pembroke Park Police and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 51st Avenue and 41st Street, just after 10 p.m., Thursday.

According to BSO, two cars collided, leaving two people dead and five others with serious to critical injuries.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene to assist other first responders.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence, as well as a dark-colored sedan with significant damage.

7News learned two of the victims were ejected from a vehicle.

At least one person was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

