WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed, and three others, including two children, were taken to the hospital after a car traveling on Alligator Alley in West Broward skidded into a canal, officials said.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the very active scene near Mile Marker 29, about four miles west of the toll plaza,Tuesday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle involved was traveling westbound when they ended up in the dark, deep canal.

According to BSFR, three of the victims, including the children, suffered relatively minor injuries.

However, the other two stayed considerably more time submerged.

Rescue crews administered CPR to those victims and transported them to area hospitals in extremely critical condition. One of them was taken to Cleveland Clinic in Weston, and the other was taken to Briward Health Medical Center.

Tuesday night, authorities confirmed those two victims had succumbed to their injuries.

Back at the scene, a BSO deputy hurt her knee and was treated for her injury.

