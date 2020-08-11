2 killed, 1 hurt in rollover crash in Davie; Griffin Road shut down near University Drive

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a rollover wreck in Davie that left two men dead, sent another to the hospital and has led to road closures along several blocks of Griffin Road.

Davie Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck in the area of Griffin Road and Southwest 73rd Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Tuesday.

7News cameras captured the white sedan that was involved split in half.

According to investigators, the car, believed to be a Kia, was heading west on Griffin Road was was either making a left turn or a U-turn when a Ford Mustang that was heading east collided with it.

UPDATE: Griffin Rd eastbound and westbound lanes from the 7000 block to the 7700 block are now shut down. Please avoid the area. https://t.co/m3l3chry7e — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) August 11, 2020

The passenger in the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics have transported both drivers to an area hospital, where the driver of the sedan succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said it appears the driver of the Mustang is going to be OK.

Davie Police Lt. Mark Leone stressed the importance of remaining vigilant on the road while driving at night.

“In an area like this, where it is not the most well-lit, it’s very dangerous when cars are speeding because you can’t make a determination of how fast that car is coming while it’s coming directly at you,” he said. “It’s very dangerous when cars are speeding and you’re going to make a turn. You can’t really tell how fast that car is coming, and things like this happen.”

Police have shut down Griffin Road on both directions between the 7000 and 7700 blocks, near University Drive. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Investigators said they are attempting to determine whether or not speeding was a factor in the crash.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.