2 killed, 1 hurt after crash in Sunrise; Nob Hill Road shut down

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were killed and another suffered minor injuries after three cars collided in Sunrise, leading to the closure of a major roadway.

Sunrise Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes of Nob Hill Road, just north of Sunset Lakes Boulevard, at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim refused transport.

7News cameras captured the three vehicles involved, as well as yellow tarps covering the deceased victims.

Police have shut down Nob Hill Road in both directions while they continue to investigate.

