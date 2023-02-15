HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two jurors were dismissed from their duty in the trial of a former nursing home administrator.

They’ve now been replaced after a bailiff overheard the two discussing details of the case when they weren’t supposed to.

The alternates have been sitting in on the case, in which the deaths of 12 elderly residents is at the center, after the building lost power during Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Jorge Carballo, the former administrator of the nursing home, has been charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter, but has not been convicted.

