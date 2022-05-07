WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman were injured in a shooting on Alligator Alley in West Broward, leading authorities to shut down all westbound lanes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue have responded to the scene of the incident near mile marker 37, just before 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews have also responded to assist BSFR.

Officials said first responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims, who are believed to be in their 60s, are being airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center as trauma alerts. Their conditions are unknown.

Deputies have shut down the westbound lanes near mile marker 37. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

