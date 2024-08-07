LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A nightclub shooting in Lauderhill sends at least two people to the hospital.

It happened at club Lallos near 1400 N State Road 7 around 2 a.m., Wednesday morning.

The Lauderhill Police Department arrived on scene and observed a crowd disbursing the area.

According to police an adult female sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to HCA Florida Plantation Emergency by a friend. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The mother of another woman, who was at the club, told 7News the shooting happened inside the club and her daughter had to get 20 stitches in her foot after stepping on glass during the chaos that erupted inside.

At this time the motive for the shooting is unknown and police say there are currently no known suspects.

The Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

