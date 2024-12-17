POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were injured in a shooting Monday night in Pompano Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 3100 block of North Andrews Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. following reports of gunfire.

On arrival, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, officials said.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.