MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were injured in a shooting in Miramar.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene, located at 10700 Enterprise Way, just before 11 a.m., Tuesday.

They were rushed to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time. It is unclear if anyone is in custody.

Police have a perimeter set up and several businesses in the Miramar Park of Commerce on lock down while they search for a suspect.

